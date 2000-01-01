AllDup

Find and remove duplicate files

AllDup is a freeware tool for searching and removing file duplicates on your computer, network shares or external storage media. The fast search algorithm find duplicates of any file type, e.g., text, pictures, music or movies.



The powerful search engine enables you to find duplicates with a combination of the following criteria: File Name, File Extension, File Size, File Content, File Dates and File Attributes.



Additionally you can also search for similar file names, similar or almost identical pictures and similar or almost identical music files. Furthermore, you can find video & audio files with the same or almost same audio length or search your hard disk for Hard Links.