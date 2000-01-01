AllDup
Find and remove duplicate files
AllDup is a freeware tool for searching and removing file duplicates on your computer, network shares or external storage media.
The fast search algorithm find duplicates of any file type, e.g., text, pictures, music or movies.
The powerful search engine enables you to find duplicates with a combination of the following criteria: File Name, File Extension, File Size, File Content, File Dates and File Attributes.
Additionally you can also search for similar file names, similar or almost identical pictures and similar or almost identical music files. Furthermore, you can find video & audio files with the same or almost same audio length or search your hard disk for Hard Links.
AllDup Features
- Ignore the ID3 tags of MP3 files
- Search for duplicates of executable and any other files
- Fast search algorithm
- Search for similar pictures
- Many flexible commands helps you to select unnecessary duplicates automatically
- Find duplicate pictures
- Entire folders or individual files can be excluded from the search by masks or size conditions
- Search inside archives with the following files extensions: 7Z, ARJ, CAB, CB7, CBR, CBT, CBZ, EPUB, GZ, ISO, LZH, LHA, NRG, RAR, TAR, ZIP
- Ignore the EXIF data of JPEG and CR2 files
- Delete duplicates files and create hard links
- The unnecessary duplicates can be deleted permanently
- Search for files with similar names
- For your safety all files that have to be deleted can be moved to the Recycle Bin
- Search for duplicates of digital photo files
- Find duplicate files with a combination of the following criteria: file content, file name, file extension, file dates or file attributes!
- List non-duplicate files
- For your safety all files that have to be deleted can be moved in backup folder
- Save and restore the search result to continue working later
- Search is performed in multiple specified folders, drives, media storages, CD/DVDs...
- Ignore the meta data of FLAC files
- The file duplicates can be copied or moved to a folder of your choice
- Search for duplicates of music and video files
- Detailed log file about all actions
- Search through an unlimited number of files and folders
- Convenient search result list with all duplicate files
- Create shortcuts or hard links to the last original file
- Search for hard links
- Find similar files
- The built-in file viewer allows you to preview many different file formats and analyze the content of the file before deciding what to do with it
- Export the search result to a text file, CSV file or an Excel file
- Find video & music files with the same or almost same audio length
What AllDup can do for you?
- Free up used hard disk space on your PC!
- Find duplicate MP3 files with different ID3 Tags!
- Find and delete hard links
- Find similar pictures
- It can be especially useful if you have large Music, Pictures, Downloads or Documents folders!
- Find duplicate photos
- Delete duplicate music files!
- Find files with similar names
- Remove duplicate photos and images!
- Find duplicate pictures
- Finding out whether a file has hard links!
- Find similar music files
- Find and hardlink duplicate files!